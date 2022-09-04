Visa delays continue for Indians waiting to join Canadian universities

In a weekly statement on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Arindam Bagci said: “This is an important issue. We have raised the issue with Canada to ensure that students are not affected. Students who wish to study abroad.”

Earlier, the High Commission of India in Ottawa asked the Canadian authorities to look into the problems faced by students enrolled in Canadian universities, who are unable to attend university courses due to delays in the processing of their student visas and permits.

In a notice, the High Commission said Indian officials in Ottawa and consulates in Toronto and Vancouver continue to engage with Canadian interlocutors, including educational institutions and universities, regarding issues faced by Indian students.

“To emphasize these issues and the fact that Indian students have already deposited tuition fees with Canadian institutions, we call on the Canadian authorities to expedite the processing of visa applications for Indian students,” the notice reads.

He noted that Canada has become a preferred destination for Indian students for post-secondary education. But the High Commission added: “Visa processing is the sovereign authority of the Canadian government.

Currently, more than 230,000 Indian students enrolled in Canada’s post-secondary institutions are making a positive contribution to the Canadian economy, including through an estimated $4 billion tuition fee.

The strategic partnership between India and Canada is based on a shared commitment to democratic values, pluralism and the rule of law.

The bilateral agenda is based on expanding economic participation, regular dialogue and long-term people-to-people relations. Although no ministerial or official visits were exchanged due to the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual interactions allowed bilateral engagement to continue.

Bilateral trade amounted to $2.968 billion from April 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021. India’s exports to Canada during this period amounted to $1.982 billion and imports from Canada $0.985 billion. Portfolio investment from Canada to India increased during this period.

The two countries continued negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA).

The flow of knowledge and talent is strong between the two countries, with India set to become the main source of international students, with 230,000 Indian students studying in Canada.

– Jans

acre/kHz/