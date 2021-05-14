Electoral Announcement 2019 | CCP reserves the right to use CBC press materials, court rules

(TORONTO) The Federal Court concluded that the Conservative Party has the right to use CBC press materials for election ads – which ironically portrayed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a bad light.

Colin Birkell

The Canadian Press

Judge Michael Phelan found in his ruling, issued Thursday, that the party’s use of CBC material on television and in four posts on Twitter in the lead up to the 2019 vote constituted a “fair use” of the material.

As such, Judge Phelan concluded that the use of the materials did not violate CBC’s copyright, as the Public Broadcasting Corporation had claimed in court.

Judge Phelan wrote, “The ultimate goal was to organize an election campaign to win enough votes to form a government.” In this regard, the aim was to participate in the democratic process […] Evidence indicates that the use of CBC’s business had this legitimate political aim. ”

It consisted of a Tory advertisement and tweets that used newspaper material from Radio Canada English (CBC). The TV commercial, for example, showed Justin Trudeau asking the viewer to “watch what we did,” a statement that was superimposed parallel to news clips that were somewhat unfavorable to him.

Impartiality and impartiality

Radio Canada / CBC argued that such use of its material could harm its journalistic integrity and impartiality among the public. Judge Phelan also showed sympathy for the broadcaster’s complaint.

He writes, “It is plausible that CBC, as a crowning company, is concerned with avoiding any political bias or any perception of bias.” There is no evidence to support the charge that CBC is acting irrationally in protecting its rights. ”

Although he found that governors had used CBC materials in a way that could violate copyright law, the judge indicated that the law provides an exemption for “permissible purpose,” which includes criticism or ridicule. On the other hand, the use under the exemption should be fair, as was the case, according to Judge Phelan, in the context of a political debate. It concludes, “The nature of the business, that is, news or related content, supports the conclusion of fairness.”

The judge said that CBC had also failed to prove actual damage. “In the absence of any evidence other than intangible and hypothetical concerns, the CBC brand appears strong enough to deny any implications for partisanship.

“There may be times in the future when the way CBC products are used and broadcast negatively affects CBC – however, that is not the case here. Fear and speculation cannot justify discovering the injustice of this factor.”

‘More clarity’

Conservative Party director Janet Friday Dorey hailed the decision as a “clear victory” for democracy. “The Conservative Party also recognizes and respects the important role that the media play in our democracy,” she said in a statement. “We are pleased that today’s ruling brings more clarity to everyone about the relationship between copyright law and political criticism.”

The Public Broadcasting Corporation initially sought an injunction barring conservatives from using its sectors, but ultimately only asked the court to find that its rights had been violated.

Although the party withdrew the ad when the CBC complained, Judge Phelan decided the ruling, saying the situation was likely to happen again and that it was better to deal with it now – outside of the heat, an excessive campaign.

“One of the most effective methods of any advocacy advocacy activity is to backfire on the action and actions of the opponent,” writes the judge. One of the fastest and easiest techniques to communicate this point is to use video and audio clips. ”

This was one of the first times a Canadian court was asked to rule in a copyright dispute between a newspaper company and a national political party.