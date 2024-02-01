World Cancer Day: In Toulouse, get your sneakers on!

Basic

The sixth edition of the Toulouse Onco Run will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024 in Toulouse. This charity run is organized by the Haute-Jaronne Cancer Association as part of World Cancer Day.

In Toulouse, World Cancer Day is celebrated in sneakers. Come Sunday, February 4th to the Oncopole website for the 6th edition of the Toulouse Onco Run to raise money for research.

Read also:

World Cancer Day: “The transition from remission to cure is the greatest challenge in cancer science”

to League Against Cancer of Haute-Jaronne, the organizer of the event, aims to welcome 2,000 participants to raise €30,000. These funds will make it possible to directly support cancer research teams in Toulouse, as is already the case for the team of Cyril Delpierre, Director of Inserm Research, working on social inequalities in cancer, accredited by the Association since 2018. Support We conduct original research to understand the construction of inequality. Equality in the face of cancer, especially the relationship between the social environment and biology. This has been little studied in France, and the aim is to highlight innovative and scientifically proven interventions, in co-construction with patients with the aim of achieving health equity,” testifies the researcher.

Three events, group warm-up

Read also:

Fighting cancer: “In Toulouse, the league is now visible and something magical is happening in our house”

Four events are being offered: a timed 10km run, an untimed 5km run and walk, as well as a digital race for those who cannot travel and want to participate remotely. The racing “village” will open its doors at 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 4. The 10km race will start at 9am, followed by the 5km race at 11am and the walk at 11:10am. Each event will be preceded by a group warm-up and various activities will be offered. Company employees and students can participate as a team in these events, by registering respectively for the Business Challenge or the Student Challenge.

More than 2,500 participants have already registered. There are still places on the site Toulouse Unco Run For distance running.

Sports and health conference on February 8th

The Center Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) of Toulouse and the League Against Cancer organize 31 conferences Interactive, free and open to the public as part of World Cancer Day.

The conference dedicated to the theme “Sports and Health” will be held on Thursday, February 8 at 6:30 pm in the Board of Directors, Assembly Hall (1 rue de la Maquette in Toulouse).

What is healthy exercise, what are the benefits of physical activity, and how to avoid 40% of cancers will be asked questions. The audience will be able to interact with many experts: sports doctors, oncologists, researchers, sports educators, nutritionists as well as with the patients who will come to testify.

Registration via email: [email protected]