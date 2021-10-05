Emotional support dog Colombo joins SPS

The dog accompanies the Criminal Investigation Department to comfort young victims of physical or sexual crimes. He can also help them through the different stages of the legal process.

Colombo can also be called upon to support the residents of Sherbrooke in the event of a traumatic event.

Quietly, we started it. He came to visit us last week, he’s all handsome, all black Rejoice City Councilman and Chair of the Public Security Committee Daniel Berthold.

Colombo will help support the victims. Image source: Service de police de Sherbrooke (SPS)

Hopefully people can use it wisely, I’m sure, because the Sherbrooke Police Department has always taken good care of Kanaks. , she added.

Colombo succeeds Kanac, the first emotional support dog dedicated to victims across Quebec. The latter retired last June, after 5 years of service and more than 400 interventions.

Victims, you will still have emotional support to help you get through the tough times. Welcome to the city of Sherbrooke, Colombo, and above all, long live SPSherbrooke Police Department . Quote from:Daniel Berthold, City Councilor