Encouraging the free practice of Stroll

Quebecer Lance Stroll scored the eighth fastest time in their second freestyle training session on Friday on the sidelines of the Bahrain Grand Prix, their first Formula 1 event of the season.

This is an interesting result for Stroll, who completed a lap in one minute. 31, 393 sec. Stroll’s fellow Aston Martin, Sebastian Vettel, finished 14th in this second session.

Max Verstappen, driving his Red Bull, controlled the first two free training sessions in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Dutchman scored a time of 1: 30,847 in the second round to defeat Lando Norris (1: 30.942) at McLaren. Multiple world champion Lewis Hamilton finished third.

In the morning, during Stage 1, Stroll had set the 13th fastest timing on the Sakhir International Circuit. Vettel was 0.076 seconds faster. The 33-year-old German took the twelfth step.

Schumacher in front of Latifi

As for Nicholas Latifi (Williams), the Torontonians finished the fastest 18th in the first half and the 19th time in the second. Haas cars, one of which is driven by Mick Schumacher, finished in the back of the group in the morning. Schumacher beat Latifi in the second round to finish 18th.

Unlike previous years, free training sessions are now 60 minutes, instead of 90 minutes.