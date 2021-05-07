End of an era: Angels free veteran warrior Albert Pujols

The Los Angeles Angels made a surprising decision when they released Albert Pujols on Thursday. However, the veteran has yet to announce his intentions regarding his future in baseball.

The 41-year-old was in the final year of his $ 243 million contract with Angels for 10 years. A decision based on his declining performance over the past few seasons and the rise of Jared Walsh.

Since the start of the season, the Pujols have been hitting the plate by an average of .198 with five Homer and 12 RBI. Even though he still had the same passion for baseball, it is hard to think that he would want to continue his career with a new roster. He has no more to prove.

If he decides to suspend the shoe, the Dominicans will have his place in the Hall of Fame at Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility.

His stats are unambiguous. In 2,886 matches, he scored 3,253 results, including 667 home hits, while RBIs had 2,122. It is part of our 3,000-visitor, 600-person select club with Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez. He also won three MVP titles while winning the World Championships in 2006 and 2011.

During the best years of his career, he believed he could reach the legendary plateau of 700 circles. However, he failed to achieve this goal.

Either way, he’ll land his spot with the greats in baseball a few years from now. It is written in the sky.

Although he had just spent the last ten years of his career with Angels, one can think that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame with a St. Louis hat on his head.

During his stay in Missouri, he built his legend into major corporations. During his 11 seasons with the cards, he always hit at least 30 times at home in a year. The Pujols produced no less than 100 points in each of their seasons except for 2011. It was a constant as a metronome.

It would be the same logic that the star player would decide to choose the card cover instead of the angels cap. His time in California wasn’t very prolific.

With his release on Thursday, the Angels did not end just a star career. They’ve also closed a chapter in Major League Baseball history.

On the other hand, Quebec Charles Lublin received good news this week when he hacked into the Round Rock Express list, the AAA branch of the Texas Rangers.

It was a huge achievement for him as it is in his final year of his contract with the Texas organization. It is a crucial season for the elephants.

He will have to fight to get playing time on diamonds and attendance at bat. He will have to place the knife between his teeth every time his coach requests his services. He is well aware of the task to be accomplished.

Competition will be strong internally. One of them is Anderson Tejeda who has played in the major leagues for Rangers this season. For now, Leblanc is mainly used as a reserve soldier, but he will have his share of departures during the season.

A hit with the stick would give him chances. We wish him his new momentum, which he has been working on for more than a year, a success.

May 7, 20 hours 10 – White Sox J. Royals

The fight is well underway in the Central Division of the Major League Soccer. The Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Indians and the Kansas City Royals have been playing some good baseball since the start of the season. This weekend we will have to watch a series of three matches between the Royals and the White Sox. The royals, who are the surprise guests of this group, will try to hold out for as long as possible. In the first game of the series, left-handed Carlos Rodon (4-0) will face right-handed Brad Keeler (2-3) on the hill.

May 8, 13 hours 05 – Max Scherzer J. Corey Klopper

Two are veterans. Two former Cy-Young award winners are on the hill. Max Scherzer (2-2) and Corey Klopper (2-2) could enter into an interesting duel at the Yankees. Scherzer must want the citizens’ attack to give him a space to operate. They scored just 93 points in their first 27 games of the season, the second worst performance in the National League. For his part, Kloper was less dominant, but the Yankees attack looked better for two weeks.

May 7, 21 H 38 – The Dodgers c. Angels

The matches between the Los Angeles teams have always been interesting. The Dodgers and Angels are still trying to figure out who is the best team in town. Either way, they are at the center of a losing streak. Nothing is better than an old competition to get back on track.

What stung a fly Giancarlo Stanton ? After a tough start to the season, the hitter has reached safety in his last 12 matches. During this happy streak that started on April 23, its average has increased from 0.180 to 0.312. He also criticized six runs at home while he produced 11 points. The Yankees would need his contribution if they wanted to be at the height of the race to claim first place in the Eastern Division of the MLS.

Francisco Lindor Already getting booed at Citi Field. The Mets supporters may be right to voice their displeasure. At 91 hit appearances, the average stopping point was 0.157 with 1 homerun and 3 RBIs. It is far from his usual standards. Whoever signs a $ 341 million 10-year contract extension before the season kicks off, they won’t panic yet. On the other hand, this poor sequence should not be prolonged for several more weeks. He has a talent for managing.

The Baltimore Orioles haven’t been spoiled by individual exploits in the past decade. John Means He reversed the trend on Wednesday by scoring a 0-0 match against the Seattle Mariners. The Orioles’ first solo since 1969. Although the Southern Claw experienced minimal hits (27), it couldn’t get the perfect game. A runner hits the lanes after a bad throw in the first half. Hit 12 strokes. And to think it was his first full match in his career … Who said this The Dodgers Won’t you struggle to win a second world championship? After being packed with spirits in their first 15 games (13-2), the California team has just lost 13 of its last 17 games. The feeling has begun to be absent from the excellent Cody Bellinger, but coach Dave Roberts is not yet sure when he will be able to count on his services again. However, some players, like Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux, will need to offer more. They haven’t broken anything in the last 15 matches. Mystery hovers over the absence of an ace from the Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burns. His name was initially placed on the list of injured people, but no injuries were reported. Then, it was placed in the health and safety protocol that was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Burns refused to Brewers to comment on his status in the public square. Nobody knows when he will return to play, but the sooner the better for the Wisconsin team.

This is the number of Grand Slam he has scored Gregory science Since 2017. He was a pioneer in Major League Baseball during this period. The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop averaged .247 with 4 meat and 22 offspring this season.

May 6, 2021

It was the birthday of the greats Willie Mays Thursday. He celebrated his 90th birthdaye Anniversary. The Hall of Fame member was a dominant player in the 1950s and 1960s with teams from New York and San Francisco. He completed his impressive career with an average of 302 with 3,283 visits, including 660 Homers and 1,903 RBI.

