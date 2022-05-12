Engineering sciences topics on Thursday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 11

topic if. What are the engineering sciences subjects for the baccalaureate 2022? Find out in full in our article dedicated to the Bac de SI exam.

[Mis à jour le 12 mai 2022 à 14h33] What is the topic of the day? Tens of thousands of candidates for the 2022 baccalaureate are taking the written Engineering Science (SI) exam, a subject that constitutes a “specialty” in the 2022 baccalaureate exam. Since 2 pm this Thursday, the second session of the exam is being organized… . And around 3:30 PM, the materials suggested by the Ministry of National Education in this article will be available.

No unexpected surprises, workouts don’t come from the planned program. This was already confirmed yesterday: many candidates for the 2022 baccalaureate have passed the first session of the SI exam and the topics are available on this page, with the answers.

The exam for the SI Specialization Baccalaureate 2022 was not taken on the same day by all candidates who chose this subject: due to the calendar, the options open to all Terminale students and the inability to pass exams over several weeks, the candidates were divided into several groups this year. So a new session is organized this Thursday, May 12, for students who have chosen this major and who passed another test yesterday: new subjects in engineering sciences are presented to them today. In this article search all SI topics as a major in the baccalaureate 2022 with the answers provided by Studyrama.

The SI materials for the baccalaureate 2022 presented at Session Two, Thursday, May 12, 2022, are available in this afternoon article. The test prepared by the Ministry of National Education will be referenced in full, as soon as the material is legally broadcast. Remember that candidates are welcomed into the exam room until one hour after the start of the exam, which prohibits any distribution of subjects before latecomers enter the class.

The engineering sciences (SI) major exam topics were revealed on Wednesday, May 11, on Linternaute, in partnership with study drama, is presented in four different exercises, all of which must be addressed, evoking different topics. Candidates worked in wheelchairs, panenka, lactic fermentation of yogurt or sound physics on a multifunctional mobile phone. The test was divided into two parts: Engineering Sciences and Physical Sciences. If each has 20 points, then the first is modulus 12, and the second is only modulus 4.

After returning their copy, candidates are waiting for the answers, and there they are! A first correction of the engineering science test subject, written by an associate professor, is available. Find out the answers to the exercises below thanks to our partnership with Studyrama.

The results of the engineering sciences major exam will be available on July 5, at the same time as the results of the other exams (French, Philosophy and Oral major). The fact that specialized courses are evaluated one month in advance does not affect the publication of results.