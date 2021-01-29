England – Matchday 20 – Tottenham – Liverpool goals

England – Matchday 20
They are back. The Reds passed completely through the start of the year 2021, and they hit Tottenham Hotspur (1-3). Notes from the meeting.
Tottenham notes
Naughty Doherty 3
Left side, right side. Three central, four. Same pain, same remark. Matt Doherty struggled for 90 minutes. Tottenham’s team took the gravy against Mane and Salah in good shape tonight. The former Wolverhampton, who does not see much offensively, has been unable to find the measure to avoid the Reds’ numerous excesses. One wonders how Jose Mourinho didn’t leave the Irishman, completely in the pickup truck.
Loris 4
Rodon 3
Animal 4
Davies 3
Aourir 4 (Replaced at 46 by Winks, 4)
Ndombele 5
Hogberg 5
Doherty 3
Burgoyne 4
Son 4
Ken 6 (Replaced at 46 by Lamila, 3).
Liverpool Notes
Salah mine is not spears, 7
Alison 6
Alexander Arnold 7
Matip 7 (Replaced by Phillips on the forty-sixth, 5)
Henderson 5
Robertson 6
Thiago Alcantara 6
Wijnaldum 6
Milner 6
Mane 8
Match result: 14/20
Rule: Mother. Atkinson, 6.