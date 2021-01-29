Julie, Jacinth and Detox Juice

When Julie Snyder announced Wednesday evening that she would be welcoming Jacinth Renee, after the advertisement was interrupted, she first thought it was a slip of the tongue, wrongly, that she preferred singer Jacinth – Give it up! – from conveyor belt masts.

Because, quite frankly, what is Jacinth Renee going to do Week 4 Julie When you just walked out of the well-publicized trial of her company, Maison Jacinth, for illegally practicing medicine?

It was clear that this controversial – and topical – topic would fall back on Talk show, lets see. Imagine if Julie Snyder had only mentioned birch bark herbal tea or detoxing juice, it would have been awkward and unprofessional.

PHOTO SACHA BORQUE, Presented by Week 4 Julie Jacynthe René was a guest on Julie Snyder, Week 4 Julie, Wed.

Relaxed and super glamorous, Jacynthe René got her nose up, and the 10-minute interview was intense, resulting in an amazing time spent on TV. Long live life, no one can tear up their microphone and run away from the studio.

Julie Snyder, who knows her condition in detail, linked specific questions to controversial health advice summarized on Maison Jacynthe’s Facebook page. The actress and entrepreneur defended herself fairly well, but the further the interview progressed, the more uncomfortable she became.

Jacynthe René’s tensions didn’t stop Julie Snyder from scratching the popo without anesthesia, always with a cheerful, aggressive tone. The clip concluded with an excerpt from the daily series clashFrom Frac, where the Devil praised Jacinth Renee.

It was nice to see Julie Snyder fighting and drooling. All too often, showbiz artists get perks when they deserve to be rocked. Julie Snyder confronted her guest firmly and strictly. Nothing to reproach him for that.

Thursday morning, Jacinth Renee blew up on social media, saying she was “shocked, betrayed and insulted” Julie Snyder, who would be besieged, slaughtered, destroyed and even “raped” live on the airwaves of Novo. Meaning heavy words, all the same.

Image from Jacinthe Renee’s Instagram account Jacynthe René’s Instagram post, Thursday morning

Attached Julie Snyder replied on Thursday afternoon completely false. “Jacinth knew the interview was going to be about the prosecution. If she had asked that we not talk about her trial, we wouldn’t have received her. It was part of his news,” explains Julie Snyder.

Before the broadcast began, host Jacynthe René visited her in her dressing room. I warned her that the interview was not going to be easy. I was a professional and all I did was put the facts before it. I treated her with respect and respect. I’ve given him the opportunity to respond several times, “says Julie Snyder.

Jacynthe René remained until the end of the show. The two women did not speak again after the broadcast ended. Julie Snyder and Jacinth Renee are not friends in real life. There was no ancient struggle between them. “Jacinth is a woman I respect as a businesswoman. I use her makeup products and have absolutely nothing against her,” says Julie Snyder.

Jacinth Renee sent me a long reply Thursday in the early evening. First, it claims to have lost confidence in the media. “Yes, I thought it was clear that we would talk about the trial, but we would not receive all kinds of accusations after the charges. I can assure you that the previous interview could not lead me to believe that I would have a moment like this,” emphasizes Jacinth Renee.

“I have rarely been in such a situation, broken, and deceived,” she continues. We agree I was injured. I had no interest in going fight. I did not expect this and did not need it. You don’t have to compensate if you feel my treatment is unfair. Quite the opposite. Who do they think offer me a platform for compensation? “

The verdict will be issued at his trial on March 23.

Olivier Bernard, aka Farmakian, alerted the College of Physicians in 2018 about acts he deemed questionable on the part of Maison Jacinth. Olivier Bernard on Thursday hailed the “extraordinary work” of Julie Snyder who “left no room for evasiveness or vague answers” during his interview.

“I usually don’t notice the bad moves anymore.” Recalls Olivier Bernard in an interview, but it’s also important to recognize the good things.

From Beautiful harassment Pay

Image courtesy of Viru Boncompagni Martin Matt re-launched his series Beautiful harassment this week.

TVA chiefs must have breathed a sigh of relief when they saw the first episode ratings of Beautiful harassment 2.0Released Wednesday evening: 1,618,000 viewers. This is an excellent score, for an equally excellent comedy.

9:30 pm premiere of a movie Funny Véronic Interested in 871,000 people. The two new TVA series hurt Canadian radio comedy, namely Blue house (407,000), friends (463,000).

Always wednesday evening, District 31 It attracted 1,474,000 fans to its small screen. The gap between TV kids (791,000) and Without malice (516,000). Grocery store (680,000) and the tower (629,000) are registered, while Celebrity big brother Interested 511,000 fans.