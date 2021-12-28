Enhanced Immunity for Virus Vaccines – La Nouvelle Tribune

The issue of immunity to Covid-19 is still a topic of research by researchers. In fact, according to a study conducted by researchers from Oregon in the United States recently, those who receive the vaccine against Covid-19 completely before contracting the virus again develop a certain immunity.

These findings were published in a report issued on December 16 in the newspaper Journal of the American Medical Association. The study included two groups of people. The first group actually concerns people who have been vaccinated but have contracted the virus. The second relates to patients who have been fully vaccinated but have never fallen ill.

strong immunity

According to the results of these assessments, people in the first group developed a very high level of antibodies, that is, an increase ” 1000% and sometimes 2000% Said one of the authors of this study. This immunity will also have the advantage of counteracting other variants. This similar immunity is also found in people who have contracted the Covid-19 virus before completing their vaccination schedules later.