Environment Canada is predicting a heat wave in parts of British Columbia.

Residents of British Columbia have been warned of what Environment Canada calls a ‘short-lived’ heat wave as daytime temperatures topped 30C in several areas, from eastern Vancouver Island to the southern interior.

The Met Office issued a series of heat warnings, saying a sharp rise in pressure would start on Wednesday and last until at least Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to range between 29 and 35 degrees indoors and 27 degrees near the water in Metro Vancouver, How Sound, Fraser Valley, the East Coast, the Vancouver Island Agency reported and on the Sunshine Coast.

Projections for the Fraser Canyon, southern Thompson and central Okanagan indicate that residents of communities such as Lytton, Lilluitt, Kelowna, and Penticton expect daytime temperatures of 35-40°C.

Heat warnings also cover the interior of North Shore, including Terrace and Kitimat, where maximum temperatures are set at around 30 degrees.

Unstable weather and potentially cooler temperatures are expected on Friday.

Environment Canada says the hottest times of the day will be in the late afternoon to early evening, and is urging people to watch for heat symptoms, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing and extreme thirst.