[Update] A licensed WWE wrestler will be having a SmackDown on Friday

Since the return of Paul “Triple H” Lévesque, the creative changes and returns of rising stars have become a legion within WWE. Today, PWInsider reveals to us that former Hit Row member, real name “Top Dolla” AJ Francis could return to WWE. They added that discussions with the wrestler took place a little over 24 hours ago. Discussions and returns within hours of Triple H.

PWInsider ends up telling us that several sources reveal it’s scheduled to be on Smackdown tomorrow which takes place in Raleigh, North Carolina, but there is currently no confirmation regarding an appearance or TV recordings. A possibility for season two of A&E Most Wanted Treasures.

We also learn that Top Dolla won’t be the only one. In fact, the name Ashante The Adonis will also be present on the SmackDown show. This indicates that we will return to the team. For now, it’s impossible to know if B-Fab will be present and Swerve Strickland will certainly be absent since he joined AEW.

Image credit: WWE