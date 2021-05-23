Environmental activists shut down McDonald’s warehouses

Animal and environmental activists on Saturday shut down several distribution centers in the UK for the American fast food chain McDonald’s, saying it would affect 1,300 restaurants.

“We are doing this to end the misery of fast food that causes obesity, destroys the Amazon and warms the planet,” explained on Twitter Animal Rebellion, the group behind this measure targeting four distribution centers in England in Coventry (center), Manchester. (North) Basingstoke (South) and Hemel Hampstead near London.

Animal Rebellion has announced that it wants to stay in target locations for at least 24 hours.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the chain’s distribution centers “were currently experiencing a disruption” that was assessing “its impact on deliveries to our restaurants.”

He added, “We apologize to our clients for any disappointment that may be caused by this.”

Animal Rebellion released footage that included photos of activists blocking the entrance to their distribution site in Coventry, central England, using bamboo structures and a small cart.

Coventry Police explained on Twitter that they are talking with activists to “reduce the disruption.”

The police said, “We acknowledge the right to demonstrate peacefully, but there are security concerns, because the only entry and exit point from the distribution site has been blocked and this causes a major disruption to businesses, which we are dealing with very seriously.”