The Perseverance Chariot, led by Farah Ali Bey, is preparing to begin its true mission on Mars: to take a first sample. Marking three months since docking, Quebec has captioned some of its favorite pictures of the red planet.

In controlling the robot since its landing on February 18th, Farah Alipai in Quebec is full of energy to tell the rest of the mission.

His team prepares for final exams that will allow perseverance to be more independent while on the go, giving it the ability to cover nearly 200 meters per day.

“Once this technology is ready on Mars, we will be able to drive faster to reach more interesting places,” she said on the phone from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Los Angeles, California.

Once the tests are complete, researchers will actually begin to explore the Martian environment the robot is in – where there may have been floods in the past – before moving to an ancient river delta that could have protected life.

“There are parts of the delta here,” she says. It’s interesting, we didn’t expect it. We want to study what happened in this region of the crater. “

Meanwhile, engineers will conduct the sixth flight of the Innovation helicopter, which will be used to demonstrate its utility as an explorer.

Unlike rover, Creativity can travel more than 200 meters in just two minutes, and reach a height of 10 meters.

This should be shown at the end of this week, as the master hopes.I Alipay.

Image provided by NASA

Even today, Farah Ali Bey is feeling the excitement of the day she moored as she looks at the first photo she took on Mars, a few minutes later. “It’s really a nice memory,” she describes.

Image provided by NASA

Landing gear grabbed perseverance as she landed on the ground. This is the first time a system has been able to take photos while landing. “It’s very extraordinary to be able to see that,” explains the engineer, who recalls speeding up to show her colleagues the image.

Image provided by NASA

Farah Ali Bey was part of the team that ran the robot’s driving tests, and she was proud to see the lingering traces of perseverance after she first drove it.

Image provided by NASA

On its first historic flight to another planet, the Ingenuity helicopter captured its shadow on Earth.

Image provided by NASA

After months of training on Earth, the engineers were able to dexterously land on the surface of Mars.

Image provided by NASA

This self-image of perseverance and creativity (left) was not present in the program, although the engineering team was keen to do so. “There was a lot of work behind this picture,” Farah Ali Bey commented with a laugh. This is my favorite picture. ”

It took 79 photos to capture the first high-definition panorama of Mars. This is the first time we have seen the horizon, plateaus and mountains. “It is the closest point to us being on the surface of Mars,” Farah Alipay confirms.