Twitter launched a game to introduce its new privacy policy

“Welcome to ConfidentiaCité,” according to Twitter. The social network launched a mini game, Twitter Data Dashto draw the attention of its users to the news in the privacy policy and security measures.

In this platform game, whose playability will not revolutionize the genre, you will play a dog walking with his lover or his master in the fictional city of ConfidentiaCité. Characters should collect the bones while avoiding the ugly kitties (which represent data-seeking advertisers, according to Twitter’s scheme).

Exploring the Twittersphere can be risky for an untrained user, can we read on the game’s website, so we’ve created a game to help you better understand our privacy policy.

In each successful level, the game provides explanations about some features of Twitter to better protect your personal data or secure your account. Hyperlinks to Twitter which provide more comprehensive information are also shown.

The game, which has only four levels, can be completed very quickly. It is offered in several languages, including French.