Epidemic in Geneva – Registration is open for monkeypox vaccine

September 20, 2022
The LGBT + Dialogai Association has opened a platform in cooperation with the Canton Medical Service. On the other hand, we do not know when the doses will be delivered to the cantons.

Several countries close to Switzerland have already vaccinated populations at risk of developing monkeypox.

If you are in danger, rest assured. The monkeypox vaccine is nearing time. Since last Thursday, LGBT + Dialogai’s Checkpoint Genève Health Center has opened waiting list For the famous vaccine. This platform was created in cooperation with the cantonal medical service.

