Epidemic in Geneva – Registration is open for monkeypox vaccine

Registrations open for monkeypox vaccination

Several countries close to Switzerland have already vaccinated populations at risk of developing monkeypox. Agence France-Presse / Pascal Guiot

If you are in danger, rest assured. The monkeypox vaccine is nearing time. Since last Thursday, LGBT + Dialogai’s Checkpoint Genève Health Center has opened waiting list For the famous vaccine. This platform was created in cooperation with the cantonal medical service.

This is a vaccine that is not approved by Swissmedic. So the authorities decided to introduce it only to people who are particularly at risk of contracting the disease,” says Matthias Erhard, President of Dialogai. Therefore, only men who sleep with men and have variable sexual partners can be registered. The registrations will also allow the authorities to estimate the canton’s dose needs.

few prospects

“On the other hand, we don’t know when the doses will arrive and how much they will be. Recordings will be processed in the order of arrival,” regrets Matthias Erhart, president of Dialogai. Even if he is pleased with the imminent arrival of a vaccine, he deplores the lack of clarity of the federal authorities on the subject. “We’re a little frustrated because we don’t have any concrete prospects. We don’t know what it is. Has it been set up? Agreed?” As a reminder, on August 24, the federation announced that it would receive about 40,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. The Swiss Army will also receive 60,000 spare doses.

While waiting for doses to arrive, Matthias Erhart salutes the responsibility of people at risk, which made it possible to stop the epidemic. “We are seeing that infections are down, thanks in particular to all the people who have gone to get vaccinated abroad. But we are never safe from a new outbreak,” he warns.

Moreover, people who are very worried are advised to wait for vaccines to arrive in Switzerland to travel abroad. We know, for example, that cities in France vaccinate without checking the place of residence. If some can be reassured, it is well worth doing. Having said that, I think it is a shame that we have come to this.”

