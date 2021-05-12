Epsiloon, the science journal for “Science et Vie” alumni

Last October, Herve Bouriere, the former editor-in-chief of the magazine Science and lifeHe left the ship, nearly all the members of the editorial board followed. Because ? A deep disagreement with the methods of Reworld Media, the new owner of the title since 2019. If the adventure did not necessarily end well, it did not deprive the journalists of their desire to write. Herve Poirere, Mathilde Fontes, former head of the department at Science and life – The independent press group Unique Heritage Media decided to launch the magazine Epsilon.

Qualitative journalism

Ubuesque inventions, climatic phenomena, paleontology … the new publication – the first issue of which is due out at the end of June 2021 – will explore The world on all scales, from the infinitely smallest to the infinitely large, from the simplest phenomenon to the most complex, from the deepest subject to the lightest »Details of the press release from the magazine. The message is clear on his crowdfunding campaign page: Epsilon It will be a magazine that is committed, independent and demanding in terms of quality content.