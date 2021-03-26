Jessica Walter, star of “Arrested Development”, has passed away.

Her daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirmed her death in a statement. She will, of course, be remembered for all of her deeds, but also for her quick wit, elegance, and life-giving. Brooke Bowman said.

A career spanning six decades

Although her career started in the mid-1960s, Jessica Walter has attracted attention in recent years for her performance in sitcoms. Development stalled And the Archer.

She embodied in the first two series, which was a discretionary success, a tart mother focused on the drink: Lucille Bluth in Capture develop; Mallory Archer in Archer.

His most memorable role in cinema was the first film Clint Eastwood directed in 1971. Stir at night (Misty run for me), Where she plays a woman obsessed with a DJ. She received a Golden Globe nomination for the role.

Jessica Walter won an Emmy Award in 1975 for her portrayal of the series Amy Prentice.

Greetings from the artistic community

Many stars wanted to salute the great actress. Comedian David Crosse, who starred alongside Jessica Walter in Development stalled She wrote on Twitter that working with the actress It was a privilege and an opportunity . Lucille Bluth is one of the greatest personalities on TV , he added.

Tony Hill, who played his son Buster Bluth Development stalled, He indicated that His talent and timing They were incomparable .

Producers Ron Howard and Adam Reed, as well as several TV channels, such as Comedy Central and FX Network, also praised the actress.