NHL: With a fourteenth straight loss, Sabers tied the unenviable team record against Range

Monday, March 22, 2021. 11:03 PM

NEW YORK – Chris Kreider scored twice, including a third-half tiebreaker, and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Cypress 5-3 on Monday night.

For Cypress’s Legion, it is the fourteenth consecutive loss, which equates to their team record, which was set in the middle of the 2014-2015 season.

For their part, Rangers have achieved their fourth victory in their last six matches (4-1-1) and defeated Cypress for the tenth time in 13 attempts.

Capo Kaku scored a double for the Rangers. Defensman Adam Fox scored the other goal in addition to scoring assists. Artemi Banarin had three assists and Ryan Strom had two.

In his second straight start, Keith Kincaid blocked 16 pucks and increased his record to 3-1-1 this season.

Rasmus Asplund, Dylan Cousins ​​and Jeff Skinner scored Cypress’s 0-12-2 goals since the start of their winning streak.

Carter Hutton started the game against Cypress and had time to save twice before leaving the match after 2:51 play when striker Julian Gautier slipped and hit Hutton after being pushed by defender Rasmus Restoelainen.

Recovered from the reserve team earlier in the day, Dustin Tokarsky took over and completed his work night with 33 saves.

The Saber dropped 1-3 after two spells when Cozens defeated Kinkaid in 1:09 of the third inning.

Skinner equalized at 4:22 in a break-up, but it took just 85 seconds for the Rangers to regain their lead with a single goal, when Kreider threw in the return of Strom’s shot.