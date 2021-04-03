ESS forbidden error, JSK is at stake

The two Algerian actors traveled to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup, ES Setif and JS Kabylie, as part of the third day of the group stage.

Group A last by just one point on the clock, Setif Sports Agreement Fouls will no longer be allowed in order to qualify for the FIFA Cup quarter-finals. Mohamed Amine Amora’s teammates will have to win at all costs in their trip to the Abakois stadium, against the Nigerians from Enyimba.

« He is a difficult opponent to maneuver in his court. We study this team’s game. Like all other teams, it has important weaknesses and assets. We, in any case and whatever their make-up, will travel to Nigeria to do well and keep our chances of qualifying for the next round intact. Tunisian ES Setif coach Nabil Kouki confirmed.

The task of the staifists promises to be difficult in front of the second in the group, especially since the Algerian club will be weakened by the absence of several players (Ghasha, Merbah, Farhani, Darflo).

For its part, the Youth Kabylie AthleticThe Group B leaders, with 4 points, will travel to Morocco to challenge defending champion Nahdet Berkane.

The Canary Islands, who maintain their home win in the league against RC Relizane (1-0), are hoping to continue the same dynamic and win their trip to Morocco.

« We have to put the championship aside for the time being and think about African competition. We will face the defending champions and the match will not be easy, especially as it will be played away from home. We are Kabylie, it’s up to Berkane to scare us. We will go to Morocco to win and come back with the three points. “, Aziz Ben Abdi, the Kabylie midfielder, said.

French coach Denis Lavan will be at a loss when it comes to creating his 11th, as JSK, on ​​his part, has not suffered injuries in his ranks.

