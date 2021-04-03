The end of the wait in the Suez Canal

(Cairo) All “ships on standby” since the ship is groundsince whenThe Suez Canal Authority said today, Saturday, that a huge container ship was stuck across the Suez Canal on March 23, leaving the waterway.

Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Securities and Commodities Authority, announced, on Saturday, that all ships waiting in the canal since the suspension of the Panamanian container ship since when They crossed the “Isthmus of Suez,” according to a press release issued by the authority.

The giant vessel flying the Panama flag and operated by Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine, the mega-ship – which measures up to four soccer fields in length – was reloaded on March 29, after having been stationary for nearly a week.

L ‘since when It was withdrawn towards the Great Amer Lake in the middle of the Suez Canal, and traffic resumed in the same evening between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

A picture of the Suez Canal Authority via Agence France-Presse L ‘since when It was withdrawn on March 29.

Unheard of, the accident completely brought traffic to a standstill on this important sea route that connects Asia and Europe and accounts for more than 10% of international trade.

The Securities and Commodities Authority said a total of 422 ships carrying 26 million tons of cargo were stranded in massive traffic congestion.

Numbering 61, it is the last ships in standby since passingsince when And they managed to cross the canal on Saturday, in addition to “24 new ships,” according to the same press release.

The first – over a hundred – was able to take the canal during the night of March 29 to 30, a few hours after the mega-ship was re-floated.

Nearly 19,000 ships used the canal in 2020, according to the Securities and Commodities Authority, with an average of 51.5 vessels per day.