Ethnic tensions: canceled matches

Minnesota state teams in the National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association have decided to postpone their matches on Monday due to racial tensions the day after a black man is killed by police officers.

The tragic events took place on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a small town just outside Minneapolis, where police arrested 20-year-old Donty Wright.

According to local media, speaking with the victim’s mother, Wright was allegedly arrested for having an air freshener blocking a window. After that, the young father had called his mother to inform her of the situation.

Brooklyn Center Chief of Police, Tim Ganon, told the media, “From what I understood, the policewoman’s intention was to use her electric pistol, but she fired a bullet at Mr. Wright, instead. Led to the tragic death of Mr. Wright. “

Better decision

After having discussions with their respective league authorities, the three sports teams playing in the area issued a press release indicating that this was the safest option, without forgetting to extend their condolences to the Wright family.

Wild had to face the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center, while the twins had to host the Boston Red Sox at Target Field to start a four-match streak. For their part, Timberwolves has had a firm foundation for Brooklyn Nets at Target Center.

“We have come to the conclusion that the best thing to do is not to play,” said Twins chairman Dave St. Peter, whose words echoed in the Boston Globe.

The NHL announced the hockey match would be postponed to May 12. According to ESPN, the basketball game can resume on Tuesday. For its part, the major baseball leagues have shown nothing about the status of the Twins and the Red Sox.

The Minneapolis area has already been in the spotlight, since the trial of the police officer who put his knee on the neck of George Floyd, who died of asphyxiation in May, has been underway in recent days.