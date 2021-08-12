EU studies potential new side effects of COVID-19 vaccines – Reuters reports

(Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday it is studying three conditions to determine if they constitute side effects of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna after identifying a small number of cases.

She explained that erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction, as well as glomerulonephritis and nephrotic syndrome, both of which affect the kidneys, are being examined by the EMA’s Safety Committee.

Last month, the European Agency, which authorized the vaccines, identified a possible link between very rare cases of myocarditis and vaccines using messenger RNA technology, those from Pfizer and Moderna. But, like the World Health Organization (WHO), it continues to stress that the health benefits of these vaccines outweigh the risks they can create.

The European Food Agency did not give details on Wednesday about the number of cases affected by the new study, but said it had requested additional data from Pfizer and Modern in order to study a possible link between vaccines and the diseases mentioned.

Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

(Reportage by Bochkala Arepaka in Bangalore, French version by Marc Angrand)