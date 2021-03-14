Eugenie Bouchard: From one final to the next

Before facing Spaniard Sarah Sorribes Turmo in the final round of the Guadalajara Open on Saturday night, Eugenie Bouchard had already played seven finals at the WTA circuit. To return to these important moments in the career of the Quebec player, who was 1-6 in the final before this duel in Mexico.

Apparently, Bouchard’s most memorable and most memorable final was the final between her and Czech Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon in July 2014. At the age of 20, the Westmount player was spending his dream season in the ring. After reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, she reached the final of the Grand Slam (and the only one).

The grandeur of the moment, as well as his opponent, somewhat stifled Bouchard, who struggled to let his talent speak for itself. She eventually lost in two sets 6-3 and 6-0. But his performance at All England Club allowed him to climb to seventh place in the world.

A few months earlier, in October 2013, Bouchard reached his first ring final, in Osaka. She was one of the WTA World Championships and had a date with Australian Samantha Stosur. Al Kindi had a good fight, but ultimately lost in three sets of 3-6, 7-5 and 6-2.

Bouchard won his first and only ring title in May 2014 in Nuremberg, Germany. The International Class Championship was held on clay and served as a preparation for the French Open. In the final round, Quebec beat Czech Karolina Pliskova in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Then Pleskova occupied 64H The world ranking and was on the rise to the first rank in the world, which it reached in 2017.

Encore Kvitova

Later in 2014, Bouchar met again with Kvitova in the Premier League Final 5 in Wuhan, China. Once again, the Czechs, who finished third in the world, were dominated by groups 6-3 and 6-4. However, this result will help Bouchard reach number five in the world in October, the best rating of his career.

Two years passed before Kebecker again reached a final on the WTA circuit. I got there twice at the start of 2016, in the International Category Championships, the first in January, in Hobart, Australia. After eliminating Italian Camilla Giorgi and second and third seed Dominica Cibulkova, Bouchard was sharply defeated in the final by Alise Cornet. The seventh-placed Frenchman won in two groups 6-1 and 6-2.

In early March 2016, Bouchar made an appointment with Ukrainian Elena Svitolina in the final of the tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This time, she had a tough fight and came close to her second career title. The Ukrainian was laughing at last and won three sets of 6-7 (5), 6-4 and 7-5.

Bouchar’s last final match was before the Guadalajara match in Istanbul in 2020. Even if it was a lower-caliber championship (WTA 250), it did achieve a good streak that started during the qualifiers. Romanian Patricia Maria Teague inflicted another heartbreaking loss in the final in three sets of 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

***

– The final match between Eugenie Bouchar and Sarah Sorribes Tormo will be shown on TVA Sports 2, Saturday evening, from eight in the evening.