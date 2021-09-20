Europe wants USB Type-C everywhere, from iPhones to AirPods, by 2024

Will Apple have to switch to USB Type-C? The European Commission is preparing to discuss the draft directive.

As you probably know, Apple offers two different connections depending on which family of devices you have. On iPhones, AirPods, keyboards, mice… It’s Lightning, a private connection. In recent iPads, MacBook (Pro), USB is Type C.

We also find USB Type-C in competition, everywhere, from smartphones to computers, including the latest Stream Dick Delgato or the camera Logi Stream for example. As we mentioned some time agoThe European Union is seeking to force manufacturers to adopt USB Type-C. According to Les Echos, the draft guidance will be submitted on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

USB Type-C on iPhone 2024?

This draft directive submitted to the European Commission aims to enforce global and interoperable connectivity. In other words, Europe wants to force USB Type-C everywhere. We are not only talking about smartphones, but also helmetsAnd listenersCameras, speakers… and certainly keyboards or even a mouse. Note that Europe will only make one exception in this list, which is reading lights It could still use micro USB or something like that.

For this directive to lead to concrete application, it must be vetted by the European Parliament and the European Council, then forcing Apple (and all manufacturers) to put USB Type-C everywhere. On the AirPods Max, but also his mouse and obviously his iPhone. Europe will give manufacturers time to adapt to the situation given what we are talking about 2024.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the Directive is a normative action adopted by the EU institutions. In contrast to societal regulations which apply fully and directly, the directive sets out the goals that member states are to achieve, with a deadline. Each country can decide to apply the directive under different circumstances. This would give manufacturers more time to adapt to the new regulations.

Apple could decide to remove the last physical connection from its iPhone and thus make wireless charging mandatory… It’s a rumor that we’ve seen on the web for several months. Europe may provide for a specific case of devices that do not offer any physical connection for charging.

USB Type-C problem

Manufacturers will be required to provide their devices with at least one USB-C port but also to ensure that all chargers are interchangeable. true brain teaserUSB-C can be USB 3.0, USB 2.0, or even USB 1.1. It can also be dedicated exclusively to charging, and does not necessarily carry the same maximum charging power depending on the quality of the cable and components used.

to remember History of the OnePlus USB Type-C Cable, which caused many problems on other products. or even Google employee Which roasted the Chromebook Pixel. Besides, you can charge your smartphone with your laptop charger, but you are unlikely to be able to charge your laptop with your smartphone charger. And again, we didn’t mention power delivery or several fast charging technologies.

In short, a real mystery but one that seems to be necessary to facilitate the use of these cables and our other chargers.