Jonathan Drouin suffered from anxiety and insomnia

Striker Jonathan Drouin has opened up for the first time about his reasons for taking a sudden “break” from professional hockey last spring, in separate interviews aired Monday on Sports Network and TVA Sports.

Drouin, 26, has revealed that he developed anxiety disorders and insomnia during the Canadians’ 2020-20 season. Said the main person concerned with the troubles he had been dragging for years.

These would have culminated in the warm-up period for the April 23 match against the Flames in Calgary, Darwin said. The TV caught him then, angry, suddenly put an end to his warm-up to go to the locker room.

He has not appeared in the NHL since then, although the Canadian continued on his journey to the Stanley Cup Final – which ended in a five-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Since then, Quebec has regained his mental health and even skied last week with his teammates at the Bell Sports Complex in Broussard, on the sidelines of the team’s junior camp.

The Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts striker must therefore take part in the CH camp, which will officially start on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Habs traditional golf tournament, which usually kicks off from club camp, will take place on Tuesday, but no players, coaches or management will attend due to health protocols set in place by the NHL.