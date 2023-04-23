European economy should take care of Taiwan, EU diplomacy

Burrell wrote that Taiwan is close to us economically, commercially and technologically. Therefore, I call on the European Navy to search the Taiwan Strait, thus demonstrating Europe’s commitment to freedom of navigation in this very crucial area, he wrote.

Two weeks ago, a week-long military exercise around Taiwan – a simulated breach and blockade of the island – was conducted in response to a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Jing-wen and the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

Borrell said on Tuesday in his speech, which opened the debate in the European Parliament, that Taiwan is an obvious part of our geostrategic circle, which can guarantee the world. Actions against Taiwan should be rejected not only on moral grounds. He added that it would be very expensive for us from an economic point of view, because Taiwan has a strategic role in the production of the newest peninsula.

Borrell came after French President Emmanuel Macron warned of Europe’s involvement in the US-US conflict over Taiwan’s autonomy. Macron’s comments after the election sparked criticism of some policies in the United States and outside the European Union.

The EU diplomat was supposed to make a one-week visit in mid-April, but had to postpone the trip due to a positive test for COVID-19.

Beijing considers Taiwan a rebel province and a legitimate part of the country. According to official policy, there is no separate political entity for each island, but since 1949, Taiwan has been de facto independent, with its own government and democratic system.