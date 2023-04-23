Two Czechs are evacuated from Sudan on a German plane

“With the help of our partners from the European Union, we are currently evacuating two out of five Czech citizens from Sudan to safety by a special German vehicle. My colleagues are working intensively to ensure that the remaining Czechs return home as quickly as possible,” said Lipavsky.

Marianna Wernerova of the Communications Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reported on Sunday that two Czechs in the south of the country in the city of Nyala are on the Turkish evacuation list that wants to remove them and their citizens from Sudan. as soon as possible.

Citizens of Western countries leave Sudan after several days of fighting between two camps of two hostile generals. The United States, Britain, Germany and other European countries announced the evacuation of diplomats and other citizens. France and the Netherlands said they were working to get people from “friendly partner countries” out of the African country as well. Armed clashes continued today in Khartoum and Omdurman on the opposite bank of the Nile, according to Reuters and the Associated Press.

The power struggle between the state army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has been stirring in Sudan since the end of last week. Air communications with Sudan have been very problematic in recent days, and Saudi Arabia, for example, proceeded to evacuate its citizens via a port in the east of the country on Saturday. Foreign governments planned to send several evacuation convoys from Sudan.