European Union: Restrictions on unvaccinated tourists from Canada, Australia and Argentina

The 27 cleared the way on Monday due to the re-imposition of travel restrictions targeting tourists from Canada, Australia and Argentina, although member states have the option to exempt discouraged travelers.

Due to the CovID-19 pandemic, the European Union closed its external borders in March 2020 for non-essential travel and has since drawn up a short list, regularly updated, of third countries whose residents, even if not vaccinated, are authorized to travel to Europe for so-called non-essential travel. .

Against the background of an outbreak of the highly contagious variant Omicron, the European Council agreed to remove Canada, Argentina and Australia from this list.

In practice, “non-essential travel to the European Union from countries or entities that do not appear (in this list) is subject to temporary travel restrictions,” the foundation said in a statement.

However, the states, which reserve the last word in the field of health, and retain “the possibility of lifting temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the European Union for fully vaccinated travelers”, according to a decision of the twenty, may.

To create their list, Europeans themselves are particularly interested in the epidemiological situation of the countries concerned, the number of endorsements, the progress of vaccination campaigns, as well as the reliability of the data.

About fifteen countries are now on this list (Chile, Indonesia, South Korea, New Zealand, etc.): however, travelers who come from there to European countries of destination may be subject to measures such as tests, up to forty.

