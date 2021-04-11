Evelyn Come in full bloom

In just a few months, Evelyne Viens completed her college career with the University of South Florida, was recruited into NWSL, debuted in professionalism, and made her debut for the Canadian team, in addition to scoring 11 goals in 14 matches while on loan to Paris FC.

He’s totally crazy, and he’s not stopping. I didn’t even have time to realize everything that had happened , The 24-year-old admits.

Radio Canada, the official French speaking Canadian broadcaster of NWSL, will present 21 Challenge Cup 2021 matches that will be held from April 9th ​​to May 8th. This Saturday, don’t miss the shocks from North Carolina – Washington, 3:30 PM (EST), and Louisville-Orlando, 7 PM (EST).

If his talent was always evident, then his fate was not traced in advance. A player’s career from L’Ancienne-Lorette is nothing out of the ordinary. You have never been a part of the Quebec or National Center of High Performance teams.

It wasn’t picked by Canadian teams until recently, when it was chosen by new coach Bev Priestman to represent her country in the SheBelieves Cup. On Friday, she scored her first goal for Canada in a friendly match against Wales.

Honestly, I have never dreamed of playing professionally. Truth is, I didn’t even know it was possible. I loved playing football, I had fun, and only recently realized I could possibly pursue a career outside of it, or go to the Olympics or the World Cup. She explained.

She had an amazing college career, scoring 73 goals in 77 matches. She became the University of South Florida history’s top scorer, in addition to being named to the All-Star Team three times. However, she never left Quebec for the United States.

The assistant coach came to see a girl from the other team while I was playing at CEGEP and finally offered me a scholarship. This is the only offer I’ve received to play in the NCAA. It was really a stroke of luck , Emphasizes.

Despite all the records achieved in the NCAA, it continued to be ignored by the Canadian team. Evelyn Fiennes knows very well that the fact that she chose not to join the Quebec squads worked against her.

It just pushed me to work harder and persevere. I told myself it was my turn to come at the end. But I will not hide from you that I was wondering sometimes when I saw the list of shortlisted players. There was a little bit of frustration , You trust.

Her performance with the University of South Florida still saw her fifth selection in the NWSL Draft, by Sky Blue FC, which has since become NJ / NY Gotham FC.

His professional start in 2020 will not live up to his expectations. NWSL has managed to resume its activities despite the pandemic by presenting a tournament, the Challenge Cup, in a bubble. Evelyne Viens understands it needs a period of adjustment.

It was much faster than the NCAA. It really is another level. I tried to do my best with the limited playing time I had. At least I was included in the squad every match.

Then Quebecois was loaned to Paris Football Club, in the French first division. This stay in France was a turning point in her career, as she scored 11 goals in 14 matches. As of this writing, she was still among the top five goalscorers in D1, despite her loan expiring a few weeks ago.

I once saw a post saying that I am the top goalscorer in France, along with players from either Paris Saint-Germain or Lyon, she says. I don’t seem to accept a situation and always want to work harder to get more done.

I never feel satisfied, but I must realize that I managed to score 11 goals in 14 games even though I wasn’t a regular player. Against Bordeaux I managed to score two fairly important goals. I have to realize this and give myself a pat on the back sometimes.

Evelyne Viens spent a few weeks in training camp with NJ / NY Gotham FC, preparing for the Challenge Cup that started Friday. She later joined the national team to play two friendlies. With the Tokyo Olympics just months away, she can’t help but think that she may soon fulfill one of her dreams.

When you finish your sixth year, you write what your dream is. I wrote that I would go to the Olympics, whatever the sport. If I had never imagined that I would play a professional, the Olympics was a dream.

Quebec will play its first Challenge Cup match on April 20, when its club, NJ / NY Gotham FC, will face North Carolina Courage. The meeting will be broadcast online on the Radio-Canada Sports website and app.

Evelyn Vince has set very clear goals for her second professional year. She wants to repeat what she has accomplished in France.

Tasting NWSL made me realize I had a lot more work to do. In Europe, it has really improved technically. My job is to score goals. In France, I realized I could do it with professionals. I know I can do it now, and I have to do it in NWSL as you say.

Evelyn Vince’s journey was not easy. Today, she wants to use what she lived to inspire young players and take part in the development of women’s football in Quebec.

And she asserts that it is not normal that there are no professional women’s teams in Canada. The presence of a professional club on Canadian soil is important for the development of this sport. It is not normal that there are only two Keebaker in NWSL.

I didn’t do enough in the past, but now I want to use my voice to help Quebec football. I want girls between 14 and 16 years old to have realistic goals, and know that there are options for them , And she adds.

She wants to be that model that she never owned.