Reinforcements behind the bench for Canadians?

“Not only does it get worse on the ice, it also gets worse behind the bench.”

On Thursday, Jean-Charles Lagoi did not refrain from pointing the finger at the main problems of the Montreal Canadiens team. Despite the fact that Marc Bergevin has been unable to conduct transactions since Monday, the host explained that the general manager can still make a major acquisition, which will help get the organization back on the right track.

According to him, it will be necessary “to bring reinforcements to the duo Burrows Ducharme behind the bench. They are an ambitious team led by a head coach and principal assistant who are recruited into their positions and appointed on an ad hoc basis.”

“It quickly takes an experienced hockey head to secure them, help them prepare for matches, and set speeches in the locker room!”

Lagoi mentioned that he has no doubts about the talent of the coaches, but the current situation means that the winds of change can revive CH.

“Dominic Ducharme and Alex Burrows are very good coaches, but we are burning them at the moment at the same time that we are risking a very important season.”

Sleeping players

Although there appears to be a problem behind the bench, the players remain the main culprits in the team’s failures.

“There is no commitment, no respect for patterns, no life, no heart. Where is he?” Leadership On this team? I wonder, Laguey asked. What is going on with this team? I wonder more … ”

“What happened last night at the Bell Center, or what didn’t happen last night, is nothing but embarrassing,” he adds. Taking the information was blurry, and the decision making was more than that. How could you get hit in the face by a team that plays a second game on so many nights? ”

