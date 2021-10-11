Exciting victory for the Red Sox in Fenway Park!

The crowd got their money’s worth at Fenway Park Sunday night as the 13th inning was needed to crown the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 to advance 2 to 1 in their league series.

Cristian Vazquez’s two-wheeled match ended after Luis Patino’s throw at the end of the thirteenth round of strikes. He immediately drew, to thunderous applause from the raucous crowd, began to run before jumping into the arms of his teammates and taking a shower of sports drink.

“I was watching the hitting in front of me and I was ready to hit the ball, go home,” Vasquez said, at an MLB Network mic, right after the win. It’s October. Everything matters and we play for those moments.”

Those two points were enough, as Sox was able to take advantage of a positive jump into Rays’ offensive turn. The ball came out after bouncing off the wall and then hit the player, which weakened the visitors, preventing them from advancing in the last game.

Nick Pevita, who has shined all over overtime, including pulling seven straight hitters, jumped at the chance to close Rays’ run at bat and create some rhythm of his own. He finished his night off after playing four innings and allowing three hits and one walk.

The two teams have another date for Game 4 of this 3 of 5 showdown on Monday, still at Fenway Park. Next, the Red Sox will have a chance to get rid of the mighty Rays, who dominated the MLS with a record 100-62 in the regular season.

Bass Rouge, they had a more complex path and fought to the end to reach the post-season playoffs.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone,” Vazquez continued. There were ups and downs, whatever could happen. We are happy to be here and we want to play for the MLS Championship.”

String memory

Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez broke the Red Sox Series record for wins. Puerto Rico hit a playoff in seven consecutive games on the plate. He hit a single hit in the third round with a racket that allowed Christian Arroyo to complete a diamond run, and also set the table for a point for Raphael Devers that gave his team a temporary lead. Hernandez also hit a solo race in the fifth to complete his night with two RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber also sent a ball into the stands to complete the score for the home hosts.

On the losing side, Austin Meadows started hostilities in the first round at bat with a long ball that scored the first two points of the match. Wander Franco also scored a home run and Randy Arrozarina scored two goals in the eighth half.