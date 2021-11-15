Ottawa Senators’ season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak | Coronavirus: Ontario

Tuesday’s match against demons to me New Jersey, as well as Thursday against Predators in Ottawa and Saturday against Notice, which is still at home, will all be turned on at a later time.

The club now has 11 members of its squad who must comply with COVID-19 protocol lifeNational Hockey League 10 players and a coach. Alex Formington, not shiny MurrayAnd Austin WatsonAnd Dylan GambrelAnd Conor BrownAnd Nick HoldenVictor Mitte Josh Brown Nikita Zaitsev remained out of the squad, as was assistant coach Nick Capuano.

The last thing that appears in the list is Drake PattersonSunday, a little while ago The match was lost 4-0 to flame from Calgary.

The Senators played Sunday against Calgary Flames (archived). Photo: usa today sports / Marc DesRosiers

The senators canceled their training Monday morning, before knowing that their activities would be suspended before lifeNational Hockey League .

The team said that the team’s facilities were closed and will remain closed to players until further notice. lifeNational Hockey League Through a press release on Monday afternoon.

The association added that the organization adheres and will continue to adhere to the guidelines aimed at protecting the health of players, staff and the community as required by the NHL and local, regional and national public health authorities.

Other matches could be postponed if the situation continues to deteriorate within the team, but the Senators are expected to resume their activities on November 22 against the avalanche, if the situation improves.