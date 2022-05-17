Exhibit: These Nuns Who Advance Science

Have we underestimated the beneficial contribution of nuns to the scientific advances that have led to the practice of modern science?

At least that’s what the new temporary exhibit at the Marguerite-Bourgeoys Historic Site located in Old Montreal says, “Nuns, teachers and…scholars!” Indeed, women’s religious communities could have played an important role in the dissemination of scientific knowledge among young girls, since the beginning of the nineteenth century.

Despite being women of the Church, teachers used avant-garde means to impart knowledge and arouse the interest of their students.

The exhibition, which opened in April, also highlights how Ursulines and the Congrégation de Notre-Dame have developed innovative science education programs for their students at a time when women’s education was undervalued.

In addition to presenting various scientific objects of the time, various laboratory instruments and student work, the exhibition explores the winding journey of women in science and their significant achievements.

The exhibition will be held at the historic site of Marguerite-Bourgeoys until April 2023, after which it will be presented at the Musée des Ursulines de Trois-Rivières.