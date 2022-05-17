QMJHL: Patrick Roy elected General Manager

Even if the acquisitions he’s made since last summer are aimed at collecting a trophy other than that, they have nonetheless allowed Patrick Roy to take home the Maurice Fillion Trophy, awarded to the General Manager with distinction at QMJHL.

Roy has been at odds with Charlottetown Islander Jim Holton, as well as Stephen Julian of Phoenix in Sherbrooke.

This is the first time since arriving with Remparts that Roy has won the award.

Furthermore, it was the Remparts’ director of team services and media relations, Nicole Bouchard, often described by Patrick Roy as the “real team general manager” who made the announcement.

“For more than 20 years, I have had the opportunity to meet him daily and until today, I have always thought I was the real D.-G. She joked in a video recorded for the occasion. However, I have to admit that I must concede and give her the credit due. Team , who is also leading, represents the work that has been done over the past year and he totally deserves this trophy. […] She concluded her speech, always with a touch of humor.

acquisitions

Roy announced his summer colors with important pieces. First announced the acquisition of the Saguenéens Giant Coordination Defender from Chicoutimi Louis Crevier in exchange for first and second round picks as well as Félix Bédard.

Roy also acquired Pier-Olivier Roy and Fabio Iacobo at the same time and had to wait a few weeks before confirming his most important deals of the season, a deal that transferred Zachary Bolduc from Rimouski Océanic to Remparts for three picks in the first round and one in the sixth round.

In the end, Bolduc rendered proud services to the Remparts. After a slow start, the first-round St. Louis Blues had an excellent second run, ending the season with 55 goals and 99 points in 65 games. He also has seven points, including five goals, in five playoff matches so far.

expertise

Although his biggest move was pre-season, Roy allowed himself to add some chops during the trading period this past January. He took the opportunity to acquire strikers Conor Frenet and Olivier Colombian from Victoriaville Tigres, two players who won the President’s Cup last year. Thus they join two other members of the Tigres 2020-2021 who became members of the pre-season Remparts at Gravel and Iacobo.

The Remparts finished the table in first place overall in the QMJHL for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

After sweeping the Saguenéens in three first-round matches, they currently find themselves tied 1-1 in the quarter-final series against Rimouski Océanic. game no. 3 will take place Thursday evening at the Sun Life Financial Coliseum.