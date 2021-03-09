Ligue 1 – L1 Football League: A Century ahead of Cherki, the flag has been decided!

Acknowledged for the quality of their training center, OL and ASSE both have clusters under the age of 17 with Rayan Cherki and Lucas Gourna.

They have been used sparingly by Rudi Garcia and Claude Puel since the start of the season, yet the two players were able to demonstrate their qualities in Ligue 1. They led to becoming the future holders of OL and ASSE, and they could also make it possible to replenish the coffers of France’s best enemies. And with good reason, Ryan Sherky is already followed by Real Madrid or Barcelona while Lucas Guerna is hugely popular in Germany and England. But who is really the best rated? CIES Football Monitor Address the question by identifying the most promising players of the 2003 generation.

In Issue 328 of its weekly newsletter, the Observatory notes that this ranking was established according to two main criteria: the playing time each player had among the pros as well as the sporting level of their clubs. In this minigame, Jadon Sancho broke all records in Borussia Dormtund when we look at the ranking of players born in 2000. But for the 2003 generation, which relates to Brian Sherky and Lucas Gorna, Florian Virts is at the top of the rankings. . The number of Bayer Leverkusen players, who are 10th in the fifth German league, is estimated to be more than 40 MW. To find a trace of a player in Ligue 1, you have to go down to ninth with… Lucas Gourna, who is pitted against Rayan Cherki, who is installed in 12th place. The fact remains that given his successful performances in every round of the French Cup, the OLMaker can Anti-Sochaux binary author on Saturday Night questioned his ASSE counterpart quickly.