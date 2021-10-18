Exhibition “Science in the Service of Heritage” at the Landévennec Library – Landévennec







La bibliothèque de Landévennec participe à la Fête de la science en presentant une exposition du Center national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS), “La science au service du patrimoine”, mise à sa disposition by Geneviève Terrière, physicienne, chercheur au la CNRS retirement.

This exhibition is presented in the form of 23 paintings. The first 12 months will be offered through Saturday October 23, and the following will be offered until Saturday November 13, during library hours, Thursday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. These paintings Taken from an exhibition presented by the CNRS and RATP for two months, in 2015, in the corridor of the Montparnasse metro station, in Paris, in the form of a fresco from a height of 134 meters, “select the library’s volunteers.

The goal is to discover to the public the role of mathematics, chemistry, biology, or data processing in the inheritance process, answering the question ‘How does a space, good or practice become an object of cultural or natural heritage worthy of conservation and restoration? “”.