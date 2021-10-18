Quebec was going to suffer its 14th hurricane this year

14NS Hurricane of the Year is said to have hit Quebec this weekend, with residents of Estée and Center de Québec fearing for their lives after a severe storm.

“Everything indicates that we have the 14th hurricane in the municipality of Saint Seraphine, in our preliminary analysis. Radar and indicators of rotation and debris on the ground suggest this index to us “, confirms it magazine Jean-Philippe Beguin, a meteorologist at Environment Canada.

Image courtesy of Matthew Loser and Nancy AC from “XtremChaseQuébec” Also taste the Center de Quebec, including here in Sainte-Séraphine.

This small town in central Quebec, with a population of 350, had the most shaking on Saturday evening. Big chunks of roofs flew everywhere, trees were uprooted, and Hydro-Quebec poles ended up on the road.

Several garages and farms were also damaged by winds that blew between 90 km/h and 130 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce This building didn’t look like much in Dunham, in the eastern suburbs, after the vagaries of Saturday’s weather.

“There was more fear than harm. Fortunately, we had no injuries. Everyone is cleaning up at the moment and we are helping each other. Personally, I have never seen winds like those in our area,” says David Vincent, Mayor of Saint Seraphine.

like a movie

David Vincent

Mayor of Saint Seraphine

The neighboring region of Istria is far from being spared from the storm. Severe damage was noted in the town of Dunham.

Melody Lee was preparing for dinner at her residence in the Saint Joseph area when she heard huge noises outside. Within a few minutes, his evening was marred by gusts of between 80 km/h and 100 km/h.

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce The force of the wind uprooted this majestic tree.

“I had the impression that our house was like the one in the storm scene in the movie wizard of oz. We didn’t have time to go downstairs. There was a lot of noise. It was scary. We didn’t think this could happen at home,” launches MI Lee, still in shock the day after the events.

The latter has also lost several pieces of its roof. Many trees in his area were also uprooted, damaging farms.

Investigation in progress

“At the moment, in Estre, in the cities of Denham and Coansville, nothing is excluded. On the other hand, the evidence is less ambiguous than in Sainte-Séraphine, says meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin. So we prefer the microburst hypothesis In this area right now.”

Environment Canada also states that specialists from the University of Western Ontario will visit the field tomorrow to investigate the storm. They will then reveal where the tornado actually hit the county.

