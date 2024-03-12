exposure. “Scientific Volume XX them” settles in Marseille

Marseille hosts the exhibition” Science volume xx them » With support from the National Center for Scientific Research and the Association for Women and Science. An exhibition of sixteen photographs of scientists working in the laboratories of the National Center for Scientific Research in Provence, commissioned by photographer Vincent Moncurget.

Today, women are underrepresented in scientific jobs, making up only 30% in research and 27% in engineering. But these scientific or digital careers are the fields of the future, and the majority of girls abandon them before they reach the age of sixteen. To highlight these experts, the city of Marseille decided to support

project “Science volume xx them » Started in Toulouse in 2018. Until March 25, 16 photographs of scientists from the National Center for Scientific Research in Provence are on display in the Place General de Gaulle (1st).

A mobile exhibition launched in 2018 in Toulouse

“Science volume xx them » It was created 5 years ago in Toulouse under the leadership of the CNRS Occitanie Ouest and the Association of Women and Sciences. Vincent Moncurget was then commissioned to take twelve portraits of local scientists and researchers. The project then moved to Paris, Lyon, Grenoble and Clermont-Ferrand. At each stage, women are highlighted for their success in an environment where they have remained invisible for so long. With this new phase in Marseille, more than a hundred courses have been highlighted in an effort to encourage careers among schoolgirls and high school students keen on science.

This exhibition will be inaugurated at the Marseille City Hall on Tuesday the 12th

March 2024 at 3pm, Billy de Suffren's room. Physicist Aurelie Biancarelli, Deputy Mayor of Marseille responsible for research, student life and higher education, will welcome Aurelie Philippe, regional delegate of the National Center for Scientific Research in Provence and Corsica, Isabelle Voegelin, president of the Association of Women and Sciences, photographer Vincent Moncurge and the 16 scientists highlighted by this project. Opportunity to exchange with those researchers, engineers or technicians, chemist, mathematician, lawyer, physicist, biochemist, toxicologist, neuroscientist, cosmologist, radiation protection specialist, immunologist, computer scientist, astrophysicist and photonics scientist, who wish to In inspiring future scientific talent.