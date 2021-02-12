F1 is considering adding a mini race on Saturday

The FIA ​​said that a Formula 1 committee meeting was held via video link on Thursday, and that it has focused on various ways to make race weekends more interesting to the fans.

Among the proposed ideas was to introduce shorter races on Saturday, which would serve to define the starting grid for the Sunday event.

Drivers will be allowed to obtain additional Ranking Points, which will be added to those that are dealt at the end of Sunday's race.

In this context, rumors began to circulate recently about the presentation of a double program in the Grand Prix in Canada, and the Grand Prix of Italy and Brazil, on the condition that the coronavirus epidemic does not come and play sports.

This new format will simultaneously make the free training sessions more attractive, as the second session on Friday afternoon can serve as a qualifying session for the mini-race on Saturday with a maximum length of 100 km.

The FIA ​​said in a statement that all teams recognized the importance of renewed public interest in improving the quality of the show during the weekends. A working group has been tasked with developing a comprehensive plan, aiming to reach a final decision before the start of the 2021 tournament.

The proposal must be approved by 28 out of 30 members to be approved by the World Motorsport Council before the season starts on March 28 in Bahrain.

The FIA ​​and F1 rights holders each have 10 votes each, while the ten teams have one vote each.

F1 also works with teams to reduce their costs and impact on the environment.

The FIA ​​said a vote to adopt a moratorium on engine development was called at the meeting, and the proposal was adopted unanimously by teams and manufacturers. Hence, the moratorium on engine development will be in effect from 2022.

The FIA ​​has also reported that the Portuguese Grand Prix has received conditional approval from the authorities to replace the Vietnamese Grand Prix and will be introduced on May 2, subject to an agreement being reached with the race promoter.

Portimao hosted the Algarve F1 circuit for the first time last season, in a season shortened by the epidemic.

The 2021 season is set to feature 23 races, making it the longest in history. It will make its first stopover in Saudi Arabia, and will end on December 12th in Abu Dhabi.