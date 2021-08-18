F1: Japanese Grand Prix canceled for second year in a row due to pandemic

Tokyo | Organizers said on Wednesday that the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix, which was scheduled to be held in Suzuka (central country) on October 10, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the health situation.

After discussions “with the authorities in Japan, the Japanese government has taken the decision to cancel the race this season due to the difficulties related to the ongoing epidemic in the country,” the US Formula 1 World Championship organizer wrote. Formula One Corporation, in a statement.

The statement said Formula 1 was “now working on details of the revised schedule” for the Formula 1 season and “will announce final details in the coming weeks”.

“Formula One has proven this year, and in 2020, we can adapt and find solutions” that adapt to the conditions, she recalls.

The pandemic, which forced the postponement or cancellation of most international sporting events in 2020, also forced this year to cancel the programming of several F1 Grands Prix, which were initially scheduled in Australia, Canada, China and Singapore.

The MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, which was also scheduled to take place in October, had already been called off at the end of June, for the same reasons.

Suzuka, which has the peculiarity of being number eight and not a ring, with a bridge spanning the track, has hosted 31 F1 Grands Prix since 1987.

In April, Japanese promoters and Formula 1 authorities announced that racing would remain at this circuit at least until 2024.

