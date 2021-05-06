Fair Life Insurance announced its arrest in honor of President and CEO Ron Betam soon

Business

Waterloo, ONMay 6, 2021 / CNW / – Fair Trade Life Insurance Canada Proud to announce that it honors the retirement of its CEO, Ron Betham, With the establishment of the University Endowment Fund Wilfred Laurier. The donation will encourage and support students at Lazaridis School of Business and Economics.

With fair life insurance CanadaWe believe in the principle of giving back to the communities in which we live and work, referred to Doug Alexander, Chairman of the Life Insurance Company Canada. This donation recognizes our commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders who understand the power of ethical business practices to exert a positive impact.

The endowment fund, named Ron Bettam Equal Life Award, You will aim to familiarize yourself with the service Ron Betham Upon retirement as CEO in 2021.

As an organization, we would like to express our gratitude for Ron’s leadership and contribution to Fair Life Insurance. With amazing growth and exceptional financial results, it has made Equitable Life Insurance one of the largest mutual insurers in the world. Canada Mr. Alexander confirmed during the company’s annual meeting last year.

This scholarship is intended for any undergraduate student who is enrolled in the University’s Specialized Bachelor’s Program in Business Administration (BBA). Wilfred Laurier Whoever meets all the requirements of the academic program, demonstrates his involvement in the community through volunteer work, and who has proven his financial needs.

About Fair Trade Life Insurance Canada

Since 1920, Canadians have turned to Fair Life Insurance to protect what matters most to their eyes. We work with independent consultants throughout Canada In order to provide you individual life insurance, retirement savings and group insurance solutions to meet your needs.

Fair Life Insurance is not a typical financial services company. Thanks to our knowledge, experience and skills, we are able to create tailored solutions for you. We are friendly, caring, and always ready to help. The company is owned by participating policyholders and not shareholders, which allows us to focus on your needs and provide you with personalized service, financial protection and peace of mind.

SOURCE Fair Life Insurance Canada

