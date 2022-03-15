Fake millionaire Anna Sorokin who cheated New York remains in the United States

New York | The fake Russian-German millionaire Anna “Delfi” Sorokin, who inspired a Netflix series, is still being held in the United States, US immigration services said Tuesday, amid news reports of an imminent extradition to the United States.

The official said Sorokin, who was jailed in 2019 for defrauding hundreds of thousands of dollars from hotels, banks and friends, “is still being held at the immigration police station awaiting deportation.” Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The New York Post reported on Monday that Sorokin, who carried out the fraud under the pseudonym “Anna Delphi”, was about to be extradited to Germany on a flight to Frankfurt.

But a Frankfurt airport police spokesman said Sorokin had not arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

A person who between 2016 and 2017 tricked the New York elite by pretending to be a wealthy heiress must board a plane bound for Frankfurt on Monday night, after being released from a detention center in New York state, the New York Post reported. Quoting sources familiar with the matter.

Of German nationality and born Russian near Moscow, 31-year-old Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna “Delphi”, was released from prison in February 2021 for good behaviour, having been sentenced two years earlier to between 4 and 12 years in Imprisonment for theft.

In March 2021, she was arrested again for overstaying her visa and returned to the Immigration Police (ICE).

After several year-long administrative appeals, notably to demand a booster vaccination against Covid-19, she has appealed to remain in the United States, according to the New York Post.

Able to build skillful lies thanks to extraordinary confidence, the young woman presented herself as a rich German heiress with $60 million, which enabled her to receive tens of thousands of dollars in loans from several banks.

From November 2016 to August 2017, she flew for free on a private jet, and lived on the hook of Manhattan mansions, without paying anything at all, according to New York justice, which estimated the trip in 2019 at $275,000.

The daughter of a Russian driver and dealer who emigrated to Germany in 2007, the young woman who arrived in New York in 2013, even tried to get a $22 million loan to start a private club in Manhattan.

Her incredible story has seduced TV producer Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal”) turned into a month-long Netflix mini-series, “Inventing Anna,” with Julia Garner in the title role. According to the specialized press, Anna Sorokin received 320,000 dollars from the broadcasting giant.