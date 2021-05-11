Fallen Rangers GM reaction

And Jeff Gorton, the former general manager who was sacked by Rangers on Wednesday, announced a sign of life on Tuesday, a few days after the end of the training season in New York.

The group sacked President John Davidson and Gorton, who had been in office since the summer of 2015, to be replaced by former striker Chris Drury. Despite the pains of his departure, the 52-year-old preferred to keep the positive elements of his time with the “blues”.

“Working with the New York Rangers has been a privilege and a lifetime opportunity. I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished since I joined the organization 14 years ago. Since the rebuilding was announced in 2018, we’ve built a very talented team that fans can be proud of in the next few years.”

Just before Glenn Sather became General Manager a little less than six years ago, Gorton was a General Motors assistant for four seasons after serving as a professional recruiter and assistant to the player personnel manager.

Despite a total of 60 points, the Rangers settled on fifth in the Eastern Division, missing out on the playoffs.