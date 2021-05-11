The sequel to the Lupine series will arrive on Netflix on June 11th

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that the second part of the first season is from LupineHis French series with Omar C. which is a huge hit in the world, will be shown online on June 11th.

The platform, which has sparked its exit this summer so far, announced the date in a press release accompanied by an unpublished trailer.

The US platform, which regularly farms evidence about this sequel, invited netizens on Monday to find this release date by asking them a riddle on Twitter.

Some people immediately guessed the correct answer, which was hidden at the time the message was posted: 11:06 AM.

In a message on Twitter, Tuesday, actor Omar C. indicated that new episodes will appear after those launched on June 11.

The first part of LupineReleased on January 8, it was a global hit on Netflix, climbing to the top in multiple countries.

In this adaptation of Maurice LeBlanc’s work it is moved to 21e In the last century, Omar C plays Asane Diop, a fan of Arsene Lupine who is haunted by the injustices of his family and who acts in Paris today by systematically referring to his hero.