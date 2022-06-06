Drafting strategy for Wright and Slavkovsky

Shane Wright or Juraj Slavkovsky? Why not have the two of them!

Rather than having to choose between those two possibilities, TVA Sports analyst Maxim Lapierre presents a strategy for the Canadiens to pick both Wright and Slafkovsky in next month’s draft. See in the video above how he would do this.

“Since the replay is in Montreal, it takes a show. You have to go for a home run and get the first two options,” he suggested during the first break for Game 3 of the Eastern Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.

“I know it’s going to be complicated, but the team also has a pick at the end of the first round (26) and another at the start of the second. Trade that and the veterans with the New Jersey Devils, who already have a lot of youngsters, make a big trade and we won’t be wrong. If We had options 1 and 2 and we were wrong, there is a big problem.

Only three outcasts

According to the previous instigator, only three CH players should be considered outcasts.

“You have the stuff to close the deal, so why not give it a try? You introduce any player to the Devils, along with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Alexander Romanoff, to have your second overall pick.

Former defender Alexandre Picard shared the same view with Lapierre on the set.

“We need to speed up the process. The two guys can be in your formation right away and build around them,” he said.

According to NHL central scouting office manager Dan Marr, it’s hard to get a clear head over who the first choice will be in the future.

For several months, Wright was expected to become the first choice for the 2022 classic class at the Bell Center. If this possibility remains real, the suspension will continue until July 7. Slavkovsky is increasingly seen as a potential first choice. Another striker, Logan Cooley, also comes up often in the discussions.