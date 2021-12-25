Farewell to chosen happiness at a major comedy festival in France

The 25th Alpe d’Huez Festival will take place from January 17-23 in the French ski resort of Alps. Director Ken Scott and producer Christian Laroche as well as the film’s four main casts, Antoine Bertrand, François Arnaud, Patrice Ropitel and Louis Morissette, will be making the trip for the occasion.

Several successful comedies in France have been presented at the festival over the years, including StarbuckAnd Great Seduction And Welcome to Ch’tis.

For 25 years, the Alpe d’Huez Festival has served as a springboard for the best French comedies, Ken Scott responded in a press release. So I’m so happy because my last movie […] He was selected in the official competition.

The film’s crew is also on a promotional tour of Quebec, on the eve of the premiere in Montreal on December 16. The film was shown in recent days in Gatineau and Quebec, and will soon be shown in other cities.

The comedy tells the story of four siblings who wish to pay their last respects to their deceased father. They meet on the Magdalene Islands, where the family’s summer home is located, to go and scatter their ashes. But unexpected events will fail the brothers’ plans and expose the differences between them.

goodbye happiness Filmed in the fall of 2020. It’s Ken Scott’s first movie since then Starbuck.