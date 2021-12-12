Celine Dion: “He is in his bed so sick that he cannot …”; The singer’s absolute “Guide to Crazy Love”

This Thursday, December 9, the host Ngoy Ngoy She welcomed Melody and Thomas to a new episode of her show “N”forget pas les paroles” in France 2.

While the latter was about to explain”Yes I would like to talk to my father” about Celine Dion, challenged Melanie Page’s husband in the movie Allen, directed by Valérie Lemercier.

In cinemas since November 11, this biographical film from Celine Dion has generated as much controversy as it has for the emotion… And for good reason, the family of the Quebec singer did not appreciate certain clips from the film, which suggests that the artist was neglected in her childhood.

One of the greatest chapters of his life was his meeting with Rene Angelil, is there also tell. As Nagoi explains, Celine Dion supported her husband until his last breath, in his battle against cancer, including when she was on stage…

Nagui identifies, “It’s not all right” in Valérie Lemercier. However, this tale has already happened. In 2013, when Rene Angelil He learns that throat cancer is back, and asks Celine Dion not to stop her career and to take the stage as planned. What you will accept on one condition, as told by the host:

“Rene is in bed, sick, he can’t go to his concert. It has a lounge in Bluetooth On stage and talking to her. He has satellite images, he’s attending the concert and talking to her,” he explains.

And to add: “He asks her to make gestures that make him laugh, and to play the stupid bunny so he has a connection. It’s totally proof of love crazy, strong”.