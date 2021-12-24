Farmland: Snowmobiles are invited to stay on the tracks

With the first snowfall, about a hundred farmers in Center de Quebec put up a poster in front of their land indicating the ban on all-wheel drive vehicles and snowmobiles.

The passage of these cars on the ground compresses the snow on the ground and suffocates the dormant plants for the winter.

The UPA Center-du-Québec has distributed more than 200 posters reminding snow riders that they cannot ride on private land.

Daniel Abel, President of the UPA Center-du-Québec, wants the message to be heard: It’s a cry from the heart that we’re sending this year to our snowmobilers by taking the time to explain the consequences of their passing on our property.

Off-track skating can only be practiced on private land, but with the consent of the owner. A rule that not everyone seems to respect.

« There, we meet people who leave with the idea that as long as there is snow cover, we no longer own our land. It’s unauthorized entry onto our private property, without us being able to really interfere. » – Quote from Daniel Hubble, President, UPA-du-Québec

Anger is rising among farmers. Some even made covered-word threats to attack the delinquent ice riders. To prevent farmland from turning into battlefields, UPA is trying to calm things down with this awareness exercise.

For their part, figure skating clubs remind their members that there are special tracks and that amateurs can move there legally.