Taiga has achieved a milestone in the production of the first electric snowmobiles

Montreal, LE 23 DC. 2021 / CNW / – Taiga Motors Corporation (Taiga or Company),Today, the leading manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles announced that it has completed production of its first customer electric snowmobiles and is working with various regulatory bodies to obtain final approvals to begin the first deliveries to its pre-order customers in early 2022.

Today, the dream and vision shared by our entire organization come true as the first snowmobiles roll off the production line. He said I am proud of the skills and perseverance demonstrated by the employees who together have overcome challenges as we face the ups and downs of the supply chain. Sam BrunoCEO of Taiga. With snowmobiles soon ready for the snow, we’re excited that our customers are starting to ride on these cutting edge vehicles that epitomize relentless winter exploration.

During this year, Taiga focused on increasing production through several phases of construction and verification aimed at improving manufacturing efficiency and quality in key areas such as automation of production lines, batteries, chassis systems, and payment and delivery platforms. Utilizing its completely innovative design, scalable technology and meticulous production processes, the company’s 130,000-square-foot plant in Montreal, 2022 will enable the automaker to increase vehicle delivery across its production line.

Taiga has also worked hard to drive electrification of off-road exploration. autumn, taiga announce The launch of the off-road electric charging network, which began with charging stations on the water. Recently, the company began installing the first off-road charging stations located on a trail circuit that crosses the forts of the Maurice and Lanodere regions of Quebec. Each of these first charging stations was equipped with Level 2 terminals, as well as two Level 3 express charging stations, which made it possible to create the world’s first long-haul electric parcel snowmobiles.

Taiga is a Canadian company, founded in 2015, that is reinventing the power sport environment with revolutionary off-road electric vehicles. Using a clean engineering approach, Taiga pushes the boundaries of electrical technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform high-performance combustion sports cars. Early models released included a range of snowmobiles and electric watercraft to meet the growing demand of recreational and commercial customers looking for better ways to explore the great outdoors, without compromise.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding indications intended to achieve mass production capabilities and sources of delivery, approvals from securities agencies and regulations, as well as expected return from customer experience and demand. on taiga products. Forward-looking statements are generally, but are not always identified, the use of forward-looking terms such as look, objective, could, could, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, project, endeavor, anticipate, believe, should, plan, proceed or any other expressions Similar suggests future and negative outcomes or events for either term. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, actual additional disruptions to the supply chain and the effect of such disruptions on order fulfillment, and those described in management reports for the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2021 as well as the risk factors section of the final non-investment prospectus. dated March 26, 2021 from Taiga (formerly Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.).

Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to it. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no guarantee that expected or implied future conditions, results or results through such forward-looking statements will be realized, nor that any future plans, intentions or expectations will be realized. They are embodied on which the forward-looking statements will be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are accompanied by these warnings. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made on the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whatsoever thereafter. New information, future events, or otherwise.

